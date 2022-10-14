Sunday’s meeting between Liverpool and Manchester City is the standout game in the Premier League this season, with Arsenal’s visit to Leeds United and Newcastle’s trip to Manchester United also looking eye-catching.

The weekend kicks off as new Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi looks for his first win since taking charge after a draw away to Liverpool and a narrow defeat to Tottenham. De Zerbi’s visit to Brentford gives him the chance to make it third time lucky.

Tottenham’s home game against Everton is Saturday’s standout match: Spurs are third in the table, while Everton have become hard to beat, despite their setback at home to Manchester United last weekend.

Spurs’ fullback Emerson is suspended and Matt Doherty will continue at right back.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers needs his side to claim what would be just their second win of the season when they entertain Crystal Palace, otherwise, he could be facing the sack.

James Maddison carries most of Leicester’s hopes going into the game as the talented midfielder looks to earn a place in England’s World Cup squad, reports Xinhua.

Wolves, who remain without a first-team coach after being turned down by Julen Lopetegui, entertain Nottingham Forrest in a meeting between the sides 18th and 19th in the table. Forrest may have extended the contract of coach Steve Cooper, but the fact the club sacked their director of sport and chief scout implies the club owner is far from impressed by their 20-plus summer signings.

Fulham entertain Bournemouth in a meeting between two recently promoted sides, with Fulham striker Aleksandr Mitrovic a doubt against a rival unbeaten in five games.

Manchester City’s visit to Liverpool would usually be a title decider, but this year’s meeting comes with Liverpool 13 points behind City in the table, meaning that Pep Guardiola’s side have the chance to leave one of their main rivals, struggling by the wayside.

Liverpool will be boosted by their 7-1 win away to Glasgow Rangers in the Champions League in midweek, but the big question is whether their aging side will be able to handle City’s speed and work rate, especially without Trent Alexander Arnold, Joel Matip and Luis Diaz.

Manchester United’s home game against Newcastle will also measure both sides’ options for the season. Big-spending Newcastle are a point behind United after consecutive wins, although Eric ten Hag’s side have looked more solid since summer signing, Casemiro has begun to start on a regular basis. The Brazilian’s battle with Bruno Guimaraes should be the key contest of the game.

League leaders Arsenal travel to play Leeds United with their rivals having taken just two points from the last five matches, but Jesse Marsh has built a solid side at Elland Road and if Patrick Bamford continues his return to full fitness, Leeds could cause an upset.

Chelsea travel to face Aston Villa with their morale sky high after a 2-0 win over AC Milan in midweek and with Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in excellent form. They will expect to a positive result against a side whose big names are failing to live up to expectations.

Sunday also sees West Ham, whose key players such as Jarrod Bowen and Declan Rice are coming into form after a slow start, visit Southampton, whose coach Ralph Hasenhuttl is another man whose job is under threat in the case of a defeat.

20221014-220003