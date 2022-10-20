SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Manchester United produced arguably their best performance of the season to defeat Tottenham 2-0 at Old Trafford as they remained in the top-five position.

Tottenham went into Wednesday night’s game in third place in the Premier League but were outclassed by United, who opened the scoring through Fred in the 47th minute and should have been out of sight by the time Bruno Fernandes added their second, with Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris making a string of magnificent saves.

Darwin Nunez’s 22nd-minute goal was enough for Liverpool to beat West Ham United to build on their weekend victory over Manchester City.

The Uruguayan headed home a cross from the left and was unlucky to see another effort bounce back off the post, although Liverpool also had a let-off when Jarrod Bowen’s penalty was well saved by Alisson.

Goalkeepers David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga were on top form with a string of excellent saves to ensure the southwest London derby between Brentford and Chelsea ended in a 0-0 draw.

Chelsea had more chances than the home side, but a draw was a fair result, with both keepers at their best.

Newcastle United moved to fifth in the table thanks to Miguel Almiron’s 31st-minute strike giving them a 1-0 win at home to Everton.

Newcastle peppered the Everton goal, while Everton failed to have a shot on target all game.

Wednesday also saw Southampton take a 1-0 win away to Bournemouth thanks to Che Adams’ ninth-minute goal. The result is Bournemouth’s first defeat under Gary O’Neil but will ease the pressure on Saints coach Ralph Hasenhuttl.

