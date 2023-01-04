SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Premier League: Newcastle frustrate Arsenal, Lampard faces sack as Everton crash again

Arsenal were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle United on Tuesday night as Mikel Arteta’s side missed the chance to go ten points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

The result means City can close the gap at the top to five points if they win away to Chelsea on Thursday, while Newcastle have still suffered just one defeat all season.

Manchester United continued to impress as they won 3-0 at home to Bournemouth, with goals from Casemiro, Luke Shaw and another from Marcus Rashford.

Casemiro opened the scoring with a first-half volley, and United have now won their last four home matches without conceding a goal, reports Xinhua.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 17th-minute goal and an excellent second-half display from goalkeeper Bernd Leno gave Fulham a 1-0 win away to Leicester City, who threw everything at Marco Silva’s side after the break, but couldn’t find a way through.

Everton coach Frank Lampard looks odds-on to lose his job after his side’s abject display saw them lose 4-1 at home to Brighton.

Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring in the 14th minute, before a second-half blitz of three goals in six minutes from Ewan Ferguson, Solly March and Pascal Gross left Everton out for the count, and it will take more than Demarai Gray’s injury-time penalty to save Lampard’s job.

20230104-094204

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

