SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Premier League: Southampton appoint Ruben Selles as manager until end of season

NewsWire
0
0

Southampton on Friday confirmed that Ruben Selles will take charge of the Premier League club until the end of the season.

Selles replaces Nathan Jones, who was sacked by Saints after just 95 days in charge earlier this month, having only taken over as manager from Ralph Hasenhuttl in November, shortly before the league paused for the Qatar World Cup.

“Southampton Football Club can today confirm that Ruben Selles has been appointed as Men’s First Team Manager until the end of the 2022/23 season,” the club said in a statement.

Southampton defeated Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday in Spaniard Selles’ one game as interim manager after Jones’ sacking. They remain bottom of the Premier League but are now just three points from safety. 

Prior to the victory over Chelsea, the 39-year-old confirmed he wanted to become the club’s next permanent manager, saying he had been ready to become a “number one for the last four years”.

Selles, who has coaching experience in Greece, Azerbaijan and Denmark, backed that up by helping his struggling side earn only their second league win since October. He had been a first-team coach at Southampton under both Hasenhuttl and Jones.

Jones’ exit followed defeat by 10-man Wolves, with the former Luton Town boss overseeing eight defeats in nine Premier League games.

As per a BBC report, Southampton had initially looked to American Marsch as the club saw his style as being the best fit to galvanise the club’s squad in the bid to avoid relegation.

However, after those talks faltered over the length of any proposed contract, Selles will be tasked with extending Saints’ stay in the top flight to an 11th successive season. His first match as permanent manager is a significant meeting in their fight for survival as they travel to Elland Road to play second-bottom Leeds United on Saturday.

20230224-155004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    De Jong refuses to discuss rumours about his future

    Arab-American anchor roasts ‘Western double standards’ as Qatar World Cup kicks...

    Netherlands coach Van Gaal confirms he is stepping down, but proud...

    Every Bayern player to be a leader in PSG showdown: Kimmich