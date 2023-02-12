SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Premier League: Southampton sack manager Nathan Jones after three months in charge

NewsWire
0
0

Southampton FC on Sunday sacked manager Nathan Jones after just three months in charge of the Premier League club.

The 49-year old Jones leaves with Saints bottom of the table after Saturday’s loss to 10-men Wolves.

First-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club, while lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of Saturday’s Premier League match at Chelsea.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones,” the club said in a statement.

“First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club. First Team Lead Coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea,” it added.

Wales’ Jones joined Southampton in November last year, shortly before the league paused for the Qatar World Cup, to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl, who had been in charge for four years with the club.

Jones guided the club to the Carabao Cup semifinals and the FA Cup fifth round, but lost seven of his eight Premier League games in charge. His sole victory came against Everton in January.

20230212-202604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    France midfielder Paul Pogba to miss World Cup after injury setback...

    ISL: Jamshedpur survive Bengaluru fightback to win 3-2

    Football striker Lewandowski, Bayern Munich express solidarity with Ukraine

    Asian Cup Qualifiers: Happy with keeping clean sheet but could have...