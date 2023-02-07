Premier League club Leeds United have sacked coach Jessie Marsch after just a year in charge and with the club only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

“We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future. The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days,” said the club in a statement on Monday that confirmed that Marsch’s backroom staff had also left their jobs.

The American replaced Marcelo Bielsa in February 2022 and last season managed to keep the club in the Premier League with a last-day win away to Brentford, reports Xinhua.

However, despite spending over 150 million euros on new signings over the summer and in January, the former RB Leipzig boss has been unable to bring results, while fans have not taken to his more pragmatic football in the wake of Bielsa’s more cavalier style of play.

He won 11 out of 37 games in charge, drawing 10 and losing the remaining 16.

Sunday saw Leeds lose 1-0 away to Nottingham Forest in a duel between direct rivals to avoid relegation. That result leaves them 17th in the Premier League table, ahead of two games against the in-form Manchester United in the coming days.

Speaking after Sunday’s defeat, Marsch said he felt things were “moving in the right direction, but it’s not enough.”

“I have to find a way to get more out of the group. I have to make sure that we don’t feel sorry for ourselves. We have to find a way to stay strong and keep going. But I take responsibility,” he added.

The club will announce his replacement soon.

20230207-112802