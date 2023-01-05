SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Premier League: Tottenham bounce back with 4-0 win against Crystal Palace

Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur returned to form with a 4-0 win away to Crystal Palace and revived their chances of a top-four finish.

Palace were the better side in the first 45 minutes on Wednesday night, but failed to take their chances and were made to suffer when Kane netted in the 48th and 53rd minute to take the game almost out of reach.

Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min added further goals in the 68th and 72nd minutes to take some pressure off coach Antonio Conte, who had been criticized after recent poor results.

It was honours even in the game between two Spanish coaches, as Unai Emery’s Aston Villa came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Julen Lopetegui’s Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Daniel Podence put Wolves ahead in the 12th minute, but Danny Ings showed his poacher’s instinct to level the game 12 minutes from time, reports Xinhua.

Nottingham Forest climbed out of the bottom three with a 1-0 win away to Southampton.

Taiwo Awoniyi swept home the only goal of the match in the 27th minute, leaving Southampton with six consecutive defeats and also dropping Everton into the bottom three as a consequence.

Wednesday night’s final match saw Leeds United and West Ham draw 2-2.

