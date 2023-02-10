The Premier League kicks off this weekend with two London derbies as West Ham entertain Chelsea and Arsenal play at home to an impressive Brentford.

The London Stadium is home to the first game of the weekend as West Ham aim to continue with an upturn in form against a Chelsea side that continues to look more like a collection of expensive parts than a team — especially in attack.

Fulham kept Chelsea quiet last weekend and West Ham will look to do the same, although their biggest problem could be scoring a goal against a rival that has conceded just six times in their last nine Premier League outings.

Nayef Aguerd has carried his World Cup form into the league for West Ham and forward Jarrod Bowen has also looked more like his old self after a quiet start to the season.

Arsenal got lucky last weekend after their 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford was swiftly followed by Manchester City’s 1-0 loss against Tottenham to preserve their five-point lead at the top of the table.

However, Mikel Arteta needs his side to react with a win in their home match against Brentford, who currently sit seventh after a run of four wins and two draws from their last six league games.

Brentford are likely to sit deep and will present an important physical challenge to Arsenal, who have to show they have the personality to win the league.

Antonio Conte could be back in the dugout for Tottenham away to Leicester after his stomach operation in Italy, but all eyes will be on Harry Kane after he overtook Jimmy Greaves’ all-time scoring record for the club last weekend.

Leicester took a big win away to Aston Villa last weekend with Brazilian winger Tete making an impressive debut, and he will now look to shine in front of his home supporters.

Crystal Palace face Brighton in a match between two sides who have developed a bitter rivalry over recent seasons, while Nottingham Forest take a five-game unbeaten run to Fulham.

Fulham moved into the last-16 in the FA Cup in midweek with a 3-2 win in Sunderland, but haven’t scored in their last three league games.

Southampton coach Nathan Jones is under ever-increasing pressure, and there is a good chance he won’t survive a defeat in a relegation battle at home to Wolves, who continue to improve under Julen Lopetegui.

Eddie Howe returns to face his former club as Newcastle United visit Bournemouth. Newcastle are still without Bruno Guimaraes in midfield and have only scored two goals in their last five league matches, but will expect to improve that against the side with the worst defense in the league.

On Sunday manager-less Leeds United play Manchester United for the second time in five days after they drew at Old Trafford. Manchester United are again without Casemiro’s influence in midfield as he continues to miss out through suspension.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has a difficult task of getting his players to focus on playing football after a seismic week for the club saw them accused of breaches of financial fair play regulations.

Manchester City host Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in an interesting clash of Spanish coaches on what is likely to be an interesting afternoon in the Etihad Stadium and a test of personality for Guardiola’s squad, whose future looks less secure than it did a week ago.

The round of matches ends on Monday with the Liverpool derby at Anfield. Everton may depend on their surging form to frustrate their neighbors, who are in crisis with three defeats and a draw in their last four matches.

