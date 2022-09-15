INDIASCI-TECH

Premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless now in India

Expanding its MOMENTUM series headsets, German audio brand Sennheiser on Thursday launched a new headphone — MOMENTUM 4 Wireless — with advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) for Indian consumers.

Priced at Rs 34,990, the newly launched headphone comes with smart, intuitive features and is available at select online channels.

“The new MOMENTUM 4 Wireless once again raises the bar — delivering best-in-class sound quality with advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation and exceptional comfort,” Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser, said in a statement.

“Thanks to features including Transparency Mode, Built-in EQ and a new Sound Personalisation feature, users can listen in their own customised way,” Gulati added.

The company said that the headphone delivers Sennheiser’s Signature Sound that surpasses everything in its class — letting users enjoy their music as never before.

Sennheiser claimed that the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless provides clarity. Its next-generation Adaptive Noise Cancellation ensures users stay immersed, hearing every thrilling detail even in noisy environments.

The headphone comes with a battery life of up to 60 hours along with fast charging capability, which can provide a further six hours of listening in just 10 minutes.

