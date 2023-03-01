INDIASCI-TECH

Premium V27 series launched in India with flagship features

Smartphone maker Vivo on Wednesday announced the launch of its new V27 series in the country, with flagship features.

The new series comprises two smartphones — V27 Pro and V27, the company said in a statement.

The V27 Pro comes in three storage variants starting at Rs 37,999 for 8GB+128GB, Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 256GB and Rs 42,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. It is available for pre-booking across Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and all partner retail stores.

On the other hand, V27 will be available for purchase on March 23 at Rs 32,999 for 8GB+128GB, and Rs 36,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

Both the smartphones comes in two colour variants — Magic Blue (with colour-changing) and Noble Black.

The devices come with “flagship-level hardware, a 3D curved display along with the premium Fluorite AG Glass back panel that features the much-loved colour-changing technology”.

“V27 series opens up new possibilities for consumers by delivering Vivo’s most comprehensive smartphone camera experience to-date, offering flagship-level MediaTek chipsets paired with the segment’s best 50MP Sony IMX766V sensor with OIS,” said Yogendra Sriramula, Head of Brand Strategy, Vivo India.

The new series features a 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits.

V27 Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8200, an advanced 4nm 5G chipset that offers flagship level peak performance with low power consumption, while the V27 features MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor.

Both smartphones come with a 4600mAh battery paired with fast 66W FlashCharge.

The company said that the Vivo TWS Air will be available for purchase at Rs 3,999.

