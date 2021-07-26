Finland-based premium watchmaker Suunto on Monday announced that it has entered the Indian market with the launch of three premium sports watches for targeted consumers.

The new watches — Suunto 5, Suunto 7 and Suunto 9 — are available in different variants and their price starts at Rs 29,999, Rs 36,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively. They are now available on Amazon India and Suunto’s online store.

“The ambition for India is to establish Suunto as the people’s choice for premium performance wearable sports watches,” Sharmin Photographer, Head of Asia, Suunto, said in a statement.

“At Suunto we believe that adventure is more of a mindset than a skill — it is about breaking routines, being curious about the unknown, and always challenging oneself,” Photographer added.

Suunto 5 is a lightweight multi-sport training watch in a compact size. It tracks users’ fitness levels and adapts their training guidance based on individual progress and goals. With its 80 customisable sports modes, users can get relevant statistics regardless of a sport.

Suunto 7 is a smartwatch that combines the company’s sports expertise with the helpful smart features from Wear OS by Google and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform.

Suunto 9 is the multisport watch designed for the most demanding athletes and explorers. It offers up to 170 hours of GPS sports tracking in “Tour” mode. It has 80-plus sport modes like running, hiking, mountain biking, skiing and swimming.

The company has also partnered with GAMSA, a go-to-market start-up that collaborates with select international consumer brands to ramp up their business in India.

The collaboration will provide Suunto with end-to-end services in India.

–IANS

vc/in