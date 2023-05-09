INDIA

Preparations for national games almost complete: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday that the preparations for 37th National Games is almost complete, as he urged parents to encourage their children to watch the games so that they can get inspired.

“Preparations to host the National Games in October are almost done. The dates will be finalised soon. Our efforts are on to encourage youth in sports. But parents also should encourage their children to watch games, so that they get inspiration,” Sawant said during a sports event held in North Goa.

Earlier, Sawant had said that the National Games will be held in October 2023, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Sports associations of Goa are being taken into confidence to create a sports environment here,” Sawant had said.

“Sports tourism is our next activity in the tourism space. We will help organise sports events at the national level in the future as we will have the infrastructure ready after the National Games,” Sawant had said.

