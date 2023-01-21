INDIA

Preparations in full swing for G20 meeting in Kashmir

NewsWire
0
0

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is making “advance arrangements” for the upcoming G20 meeting in Kashmir to be held in the month of May. In this regard, the J&K government has also constituted a Union Territory-level health committee to ensure pre-operationalisation of medical care arrangements and services.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, P.K. Pole, had hinted at holding the G20 meeting in Kashmir, saying that Srinagar is likely to host one of the G20 events for which the administration has already started making preparations.

It is noteworthy that this kind of summit meeting will be held for the first time in a Union Territory, which will be a proud moment for J&K, according to the Divisional Commissioner.

“G20 member nations are home to 70 per cent of the world’s population. Hosting the G20 summit in Srinagar holds special significance as it will help promote tourism and many misgivings, which our neighbouring country tries to spread, will get clarified,” the official said.

Many large-scale works have been taken up in Srinagar district, including repair of roads, replacement of rotten poles and beautification of flyovers etc. According to the provincial commissioner, the administration is gearing up the city for the important event as it will go a long way in promoting tourism in Kashmir.

“All major roads are being repaired. We are currently going through the winter months, so there are some difficulties. But we will be ready by the time the event is held,” Pole said.

Following the presidency of Indonesia last year, India assumed the G20 presidency for 2023 from December 1, 2022. India will host more than 200 meetings at over 50+ locations across the country through out 2023.

20230121-201806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka environmentalist praised by PM Modi no more

    Lack of strategy, skills biggest barriers for AI adoption in India

    ‘Arrest is prior, riot is later’: Sharjeel Imam’s lawyer argues for...

    Heavy rainfall cripples Gurugram; disrupts normal life