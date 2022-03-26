INDIA

Preparations in full swing for Global Investors’ Meet: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said preparations are in “full swing” under the leadership of Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani for the Global Investors’ Meet to be held in November.

State government has given importance to industries. “We are aiming to attract huge investments,” Bommai said.

“Karnataka leads with the number one spot among the states in the country in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for the last three quarters of the financial year. It shows the confidence of the foreign investors in Karnataka, Bommai said.

For the first time in the state, a committee headed by the Chief Secretary has been constituted for effective implementation of programmes announced in the Budget, he said.

The committee would ensure issuing work orders for various programmes and projects with coordination between various departments and consent of the Finance Department, he said.

It would oversee the complete implementation of the Budget. The committee has been constituted to ensure speedy implementation of budget programmes and get immediate clearances for the projects, he said.

Instructions have already been issued to all the departments for speedy implementation of all the projects announced in the budget, Bommai said.

