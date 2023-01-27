Preparations are in full swing to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is visiting Malaseri Dungri in Bhilwara district to participate in the 1111th birth anniversary celebrations of Lord Devnarayan on Saturday, BJP National General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh said.

He stated, “The religious visit of the Prime Minister on the 1111th programme of Lord Devnarayan will be grand, divine and historic. For this, welcome gates are being made in every village, where drums will be played to welcome him. People from all societies will come here to listen to Prime Minister Modi and worship Lord Devnarayan.”

State Organization General Secretary, Chandrashekhar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Malaseri Dungri for the first time. In this historic programme, common people, enlightened people, every society, class and caste will participate.

Modi in the Air Force special plane will come from Delhi to Dabok Airport and then will reach Malaseri Dungri of Bhilwara’s Asind area by helicopter. From the helipad, he will reach the venue at Malaseri Dungri by road to attend the 1111th birth anniversary celebrations of Lord Devnarayan on Saturday. In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will come back to Dabok Airport by helicopter. After this, he will leave for Delhi by a special Air Force aircraft.

SPG, IB and other security agencies have reached Udaipur airport for security check. More than 500 jawans of SPG, IB and CISF will be deployed for Modi’s security. To deal with medical emergency, a team of RNT Medical College’s cardiologist, medicine specialist, anesthesiologist and other specialist doctors will be stationed at May Life Support Ambulance Airport.

At the same time, security agencies have already put in place tight security arrangements at the airport in association with CISF. CISF has started intensive checking of baggage of passengers arriving at the airport.

During the tour in Bhilwara district on Saturday, the Prime Miniter will visit Lord Devnarayan temple and address the Dharma Sabha on the occasion. He will also worship in the temple of Lord Devnarayan, the deity of Gurjars.

A large number of people are likely to come from Mewar, Hadauti and Ajmer to Dhundhar and Braj-Dang. Tremendous enthusiasm is being seen in the Gujjar community regarding the arrival of Prime Minister Modi.

20230127-145402