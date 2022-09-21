Massive preparations are being made in the winter capital of Jammu to celebrate the first public holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of the erstwhile state of J&K.

The government has formally announced the public holiday on September 23, since then there is a great excitement among the people. According to sources, preparations are in full swing to organise a big programme at the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh at Tawi Bridge and Maharaja Hari Singh Park near Jewel in Jammu, in which many senior political leaders will also be seen.

Even the Yuva Rajput Sabha, which fought for long to declare the day as a public holiday, is also making elaborate arrangements to celebrate the day. There are also plans to take out a rally in Jammu on this day, adorned with traditional clothes, turbans and swords.

Yuva Rajput Sabha leaders said that seminars, conferences and debates should also be organised in the name of Maharaja Hari Singh to highlight his life and service. Maharaja Hari Singh did a lot of work for the welfare of the weaker sections of society along with creating education and health infrastructure.

