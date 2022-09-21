INDIA

Preparations in J&K to celebrate Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary, now a public holiday

NewsWire
0
0

Massive preparations are being made in the winter capital of Jammu to celebrate the first public holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of the erstwhile state of J&K.

The government has formally announced the public holiday on September 23, since then there is a great excitement among the people. According to sources, preparations are in full swing to organise a big programme at the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh at Tawi Bridge and Maharaja Hari Singh Park near Jewel in Jammu, in which many senior political leaders will also be seen.

Even the Yuva Rajput Sabha, which fought for long to declare the day as a public holiday, is also making elaborate arrangements to celebrate the day. There are also plans to take out a rally in Jammu on this day, adorned with traditional clothes, turbans and swords.

Yuva Rajput Sabha leaders said that seminars, conferences and debates should also be organised in the name of Maharaja Hari Singh to highlight his life and service. Maharaja Hari Singh did a lot of work for the welfare of the weaker sections of society along with creating education and health infrastructure.

20220921-162606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amrapali home buyers’ counsel in SC opposes additional Rs 200/sq ft...

    Amid Covid, Andhra suspends classes for 1 to 9 standards

    Mohit Malik says his spiritual beliefs help him to overcome his...

    Amid Maha’s raging political storm, ED summons Sena leader Sanjay Raut...