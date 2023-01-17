INDIA

Preparations to shift Badrinath deity’s ‘treasure’

NewsWire
0
0

Even as residents of Uttarakhand’s Joshimath are grappling with land subsidence and cracks that have appeared in the city’s structures, the offerings to Lord Badrinarayan have been brought here from Badrinath, and kept in the treasury of Narsingh temple.

Minor cracks were recently detected in the temple premises, due to which arrangements are being made to keep the ‘treasure’ safe by the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.

Devotees offer jewellery, diamonds, gems, gold, silver, and cash among other items to the deity during the Char Dham pilgrimage.

The treasure is transferred back to Badrinath, after a ceremonial reopening of the temple.

According to sources, apart from cash in crores, 30 quintals of silver, more than 45 kg of gold and jewellery are included in the treasury.

At present, the winter worship place of the lord is safe but is under threat.

The Committee has been planning to shift the offerings to its Dharamshala, located at Pipalkoti.

On Monday, Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay inspected the place.

He instructed the officials to take immediate steps in shifting the treasure if such a situation arises.

Significantly, Saint Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj of Jyotishpeeth has started the ‘Joshimath Raksha Mahayagya,’ which will last for 100 days in the temple premises.

10 lakh sacrifices will be made in this.

Along with the saints, the affected people are participating in the Yagya.

20230117-192804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lucknow leads in ground water extraction

    Encounter breaks out at Bijbehara in J&K

    Final autopsy report cites ‘myocardial infarction’ as reason for KK’s death

    Vaidehi, Sai Samhita dominate in first round of National Tennis Championship