Preparations were in full swing on Wednesday to get the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru ready for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The workers were unloading barricades, pandals and German tents from the truck on the premises.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy, senior officers from sports department visited the stadium, took stock of the situation and conducted spot inspection.

Additional Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil, Special Traffic Police Commissioner M.A. Saleem, Joint Police Commissioner Anucheth, VVIP wing DCP Manjunath Babu and Deputy Director of Sports Department Nagaratna also visited and inspected the stadium.

Sources stated that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held at 3.30 p.m. on Thursday. Siddaramaiah had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in 2013 from this venue and completed the tenure of five years.

