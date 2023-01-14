INDIA

Preparations underway for Modi’s visit to K’taka’s Kalaburagi on Jan 19

NewsWire
0
0

Preparations are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on January 19, his second trip this month to the poll-bound state.

During the visit, Modi will distribute property documents to the residents of ‘tandas’ (makeshift houses for SC/STs in villages) at a mega event at Malkhed.

It is for the first time in the history of Karnataka that these documents are being distributed to 51,900 tanda residents.

The beneficiaries are chosen from the Hyderabad-Karnataka region districts of Raichur, Bidar, Yadgir and Vijayapura, according to Revenue Department officials.

The state Minister for Revenue R. Ashoka has been holding a series of meetings with officials in Kalaburagi to make it an impactful event.

A huge helipad, is being constructed for the event, while 600 cooks will be deputed to cook food and 200 counters will be opened on the day of the event.

The beneficiaries will be brought in 2,582 buses, according to the Minister.

Kalaburagi is the home turf of AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge and after his defeat in the last parliamentary elections, he wants to prove his might in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Karnataka’s ruling BJP wants to defeat his plans not only in Kalaburagi but in the entire northern region of the state.

20230114-100405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UIDAI seeks 20 ethical hackers to protect its data, plug security...

    Wheat procurement down to 195 LMT compared to 433 LMT last...

    Three die mysteriously in Bihar’s Katihar, spurious liquor suspected

    ‘Mentally sick’ man nabbed for death threats to Sharad Pawar