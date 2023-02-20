Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday asked newly-recruited lecturers to use technology to prepare students for better results in national level competitive exams.

The Chief Minister told this to the lecturers during an induction programme for 914 assistant professors and lecturers, who joined service on Monday.

“I would expect all of you to commit yourselves to our education system, inspire the students, help them broaden their sphere of knowledge, and make them ready to plunge into the new world with confidence,” Patnaik said while addressing the lecturers.

Stating that this is the age of technology, he expected the lecturers to use technology in education so that the students can have access to knowledge from all over the globe.

The Chief Minister urged them to encourage the students to take up research work, and understand the transformation that is happening all around.

“We also need more of our students to come out successful in all-India competitive examinations. I think you can play a bigger role in preparing our students for a better future,” he added.

Patnaik said that in the past two years, a record number of college teachers have been recruited in both government and aided non-government colleges across the state. He expressed confidence that the effort will result in improving the quality of education in the state.

The Chief Minister also said that teachers are entrusted with a great responsibility of intellectual development and character building for the new generation.

Highlighting the transformation initiatives successfully effected in the state’s higher education system, he said that a novel initiative like ‘Odisha University Research and Innovation Incentivisation Plan’ has been implemented to encourage student-teacher researchers for better engagement in the field of research and innovation.

Programmes like online orientation and refresher courses have been started by tying up with renowned universities of the country, he added.

20230220-232002