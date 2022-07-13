A day after he fumbled during his speech before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the Bihar Assembly centenary celebrations, BJP leaders on Wednesday “advised” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to avoid public addresses without practice.

BJP OBC Morcha national General Secretary-cum-Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand expressed sympathy with Tejashwi Yadav for appearing nervous and stumbling during the speech at the closing ceremony of Assembly’s centenary celebrations.

“Politics has its place, but the respect of the Leader of Opposition is also related to the honour of Bihar. So Tejashwi should not be ridiculed. On the historic occasion of completion of 100 years of Bihar Assembly, the Leader of Opposition should have come fully prepared to address and should have avoided presenting himself in a casual manner,” he said.

Anand also asked RJD to change the speech-writer.

“Instead of taking out anger on Tejashwi Yadav, we all should find out the person who had written such a bad speech. RJD should sack the present speech-writer and get a new speech-writer,” he said.

However, his fellow spokesman Arvind Kumar Singh said: “Due to non-education, the Leader of Opposition insulted the image of Bihar with his poor speech on Bihar Vidhan Sabha centenary celebration on Tuesday.

“We are giving the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’ in the country and our Leader of Opposition is uneducated. Leader of Opposition should learn lessons from this, and take admission in the high school.”

In response, RJD state spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said: “BJP is doing low grade politics by raising it at this point. Every person has their own style to deliver the speech. The important aspect of his speech was his point which he raised before the Prime Minister. He demanded the Bharat Ratna for Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur and a research institute of political science in Bihar where students and legislators will get the training and learn democratic values of the country.”

“We never do cheap politics. At once, PM Narendra Modi forgot to deliver his speech after his malfunctioning in the teleprompter reportedly failed during a global event. Are BJP leaders forgetting that? We never raise this point as it is related to our Prime Minister. We do not do cheap politics,” he added.

