As the Congress is gearing up for the forthcoming electoral battles, it is, therefore, holding a three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ (brainstorming camp) in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, after nine years.

Two luxury hotels have been booked by the party for the programme. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the party’s state in-charge Ajay Maken, visited Udaipur to select the venues for the event, out of which two hotels have been finalised.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has also collected feedback from both Gehlot and the former Rajasthan unit President Sachin Pilot regarding preparations for the camp.

After nine years, this will be the first National Chintan Shivir of the Congress in Rajasthan. In the proposed camp, which is to be held from May 13-15, all veteran leaders of the party, including Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and political strategist Prashant Kishor will be present. All Congress MPs and MLAs have also been called to this event. Along with this, invitations have also been sent out to the office bearers and active workers of the party.

At the event, everyone will be informed about the Congress’s action plan under Mission 2024. After tasting defeat in five states, the party will also discuss the possible reasons for their failure with the leaders and workers. Along with this, Congress will also prepare a strategy for the upcomming polls in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

A similar contemplation camp was held in Jaipur in 2013. At that time, discussions were held in the camp regarding the preparations and strategy for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi was also made the Vice President of the party then, at this event. Incidentally, the Chief Minister the state was also Ashok Gehlot then. Therefore, chances of Rahul Gandhi being elected as the party President again is very high this time.

However, experts believe that Mewar has been chosen as the venue of Chintan Shivir due to two reasons – first, winning Mewar is important to conquer Rajasthan and second, it is also close to Gujarat.

The Congress is preparing a roadmap to break the BJP’s 27-year-old winning streak in Gujarat which will go to polls in December. According to experts, the party which wins maximum number of seats in Mewar, forms the government in Rajasthan. Therefore, the party’s decision to hold the camp in Mewar is in light of polls in both the states.

