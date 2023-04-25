INDIA

Presence of ex-Left supported legislator M.K. Sanu at Modi’s Kochi meeting raises eyebrows

NewsWire
0
0

The presence of 96-year-old former Left supported legislator M.K. Sanu at the public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that consisted of mostly youths, here, on Monday evening, has now raised eyebrows.

However, an unfazed Sanu said there is not going to be any change to his outlook just because he heard a speech or read a book.

“I was told about the meeting by a friend of mine and he asked me if I am coming. So I went for it and just because I attended it, my outlook is not going to change as I always have a socialist outlook and just because I read a book or heard a speech, my outlook will always be the same,” said Sanu, who is basically a retired Malayalam college professor.

Sanu, a popular writer and orator, was fielded as a Left supported Independent candidate from Ernakulam assembly constituency in 1987 and he defeated veteran Congressman A.L. Jacob.

But in the next assembly elections in 1991, he said he is not interested in contesting and since then he concentrated on his literary work.

20230425-150204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trinamool Congress MP calls budget anti-poor

    Naveen’s family thanks CM Bommai for bringing mortal remains from Ukraine

    India reports 830 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

    VCK against non-Tamils applying for Alagappa varsity VC’s post