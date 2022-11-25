A member of Heritage Items Protection Cell (HIPC) of the Chandigarh Administration on Friday urged the Punjab and Haryana governments to inventorize the heritage articles, i.e., furniture lying in possession, worth hundreds of crore.

These items were made or prepared in the 1950s to 1960s under the Capital of Punjab Project. Later on, the entire area was reorganised and it was divided into three parts — Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory of Chandigarh (also serving as capital to both the states).

“In this process huge areas are under your possession, where heritage articles are lying. The heritage articles lying in Chandigarh are being taken care of by the Administration and all steps are being taken by the Administration to preserve and protect these items,” HIPC member Ajay Jagga wrote in a missive to the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana.

Even a French team was also in Chandigarh in this regard, a few days back, he said.

Now, in December an article Dirty Linen Box of MLA hostel is being auctioned in the US. Even in the past it has happened many times, e.g. chairs of the Punjab Assembly were auctioned in the US and it was conveyed to the Speaker of Punjab.

“As such, it is requested that in compliance of the mandate to the states for preserving the heritage articles under article 49 of the Constitution, both the states should consider appointing a committee and nodal officer to deal this subject so that the huge amount of heritage articles can be saved from being illegally exported to foreign countries for auctions.

“Huge number of articles are lying in the Civil Secretariat in Sector 1, Sector 9 and Sector 17 (in Chandigarh) and even in buildings like PUDA (in Mohali) in stores. It includes items like drawing boards, architects tables, etc.”

