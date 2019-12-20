President accepts Allahabad varsity VC resignation, orders probe

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted the resignation of Professor Rattan Lal Hangloo from the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Allahabad.

Hangloo sent his resignation in a letter dated December 31, 2019, citing personal reasons. He has been relieved with immediate effect.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development stated that “The President of India in his capacity as the Visitor of the University of Allahabad has been pleased to accept the resignation of Prof R. L. Hangloo with immediate effect.”

The President has also directed an enquiry into the allegations of financial, academic and administrative irregularities against Hangloo. An enquiry has also been approved into the allegations contained in the interim report of the National Commission for Women, about alleged misconduct by him.

The seniormost Professor of the University will perform the duties of the Vice Chancellor till a regular Vice Chancellor is appointed or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

–IANS

pvn/rt/bg