President and CEO of FedEx to visit his alma mater on March 11

A year after taking over as the President and CEO of FedEx, the US-based transportation and courier delivery giant, Rajesh Subramaniam will be honoured by his alma mater Old Boys’ association on March 11.

Subramaniam studied at the Loyola School here till Class 10.

A source attached to the school said he will be delivering a motivational talk to the students in the morning and in the evening there will be a meeting of the Old Boys’ association, where he will be awarded for his glittering career.

After his schooling here, Subramaniam joined IIT Mumbai and then he got full scholarship to do his Masters in the US.

His father V. Subramaniam is a former Director General of Police in Kerala.

20230214-234003

