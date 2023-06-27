Uncategorized

President confers 52 AVSMs, 3 UYSMs, 28 PVSMs

President Droupadi Murmu, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Tuesday conferred distinguished service awards to 84 serving and retired personnel of the armed forces.

She also conferred Distinguished Service Awards to the Indian Coast Guard during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-II).

According to the Defence Ministry, the President awarded 52 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSMs), one Bar to AVSM, three Uttam Yudh Seva Medals (UYSMs) and 28 Param Vishisht Seva Medals (PVSMs) to the personnel for distinguished service of exceptional order.

