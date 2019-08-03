President declares abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind has declared abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, after Parliament passed a resolution in this regard.

“All provisions of Indian Constitution as amended from time to time without any modifications or exceptions, shall apply to the state of Jammu and Kashmir notwithstanding anything contrary contained in Article 152 or Article 308 or any other article of this Constitution or any other provision of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir or any law, document, judgement, ordinance, order, by-law, rule, regulation, notification, custom or usage having the force of law in the territory of India, or any other instrument, treaty or agreement as envisaged under article 363 or otherwise,” the notification issued by the Rashtrapati Bhawan late on Tuesday said.

Article 370 had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 and 35A collectively defined that the state’s residents live under a separate set of laws, including those related to citizenship, ownership of property, and fundamental rights, as compared to the resident of other Indian states. It had also barred citizens from other states to purchase land or property in Jammu and Kashmir.

Issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, the notification also said: “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 370 — which says the President may, by public notification, declare that this article shall cease to be operative or shall be operative only with such exceptions and modifications and from such date as he may specify — the President, on the recommendation of Parliament, is pleased to declare that, as from August 6, all clauses of the said Article 370 shall cease to be operative.”

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the resolution to abrogate Article 370. after the Rajya Sabha passed it on Monday.

–IANS

