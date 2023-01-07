INDIA

President Droupadi Murmu gives away Digital India Awards 2022

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Saturday presented the seventh edition of the Digital India Awards 2022 in which 22 innovative digital initiatives by government entities were felicitated.

The Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the Digital India Awards 2022 acknowledge, inspire and motivate not only government entities, but also startups to attain the vision of a digital India. The awards are but a step towards transforming India into a digitally empowered society where people’s potential is unleashed by effective use of digital governance, she said.

The President also said that social justice should be the prime objective of digital innovations. India would develop into a knowledge economy only when the digital divide is substantially bridged through the use of technology.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Vaishnaw recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initiated the Digital India programme eight years ago.

Since then, India has set an example for the world by harnessing technology to deliver services to people at the grassroot level, he said.

Digital India Awards encourage and honour innovative digital initiatives by government entities at all levels. These awards aim to inspire and motivate not only the government entities, but also startups and grassroots level digital initiatives in fulfilling the Digital India vision.

e-NAM, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, won the Platinum Award in the Digital Empowerment of Citizens category. Transport Mission Mode Project (eTransport) received a gold award while Judgment Search Portal received silver award in the same category.

Similarly, e-Vivechna App (MP) received platinum award in Digital Initiatives at Grassroots Level category, while DeGS Computer Basic Training (Jharkhand) received gold and Ksheerasree Portal (Kerala) received silver award in the same category.

