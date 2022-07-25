President-elect Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of taking oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10.15 a.m. where Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana will administer the oath of office to Murmu. The oath taking will be followed by a 21-gun salute.

Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession.

Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M.Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony.

20220725-091002