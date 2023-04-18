President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday graced the opening of the Tulip Garden at the Rashtrapati Niwas, a 173-year-old heritage property located in the picturesque surroundings of Mashobra near Shimla.

The Rashtrapati Niwas, earlier known as the Presidential Retreat, will be thrown open for public from April 23 when the visitors will be able to catch a glimpse of a variety of tulips such as Strong Gold, Denmark, Velemark, Jumbopink and Laptop, among others.

Murmu strolled around the Rashtrapati Niwas premises and inquired about other varieties of plants. The President was accompanoed by Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu.

The nature trails and the orchards at the Rashtrapati Niwas will also be open for the visitors from April 23 onwards.

Public tours can be booked online and offline, with slots available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Rashtrapati Niwas estate has a plinth area of 10,628 sq ft and comprises the main building, lawns, orchards and nature trails. This retreat is visited by the President of India every year during summer.

This is for the first time that the doors of the Rashtrapati Niwas have been thrown open for the public.

The estate will continue to closely monitor the Covid-19 situation with guidance based on the recommendations of the government and other public health officials and subsequently reserve the right to adjust the availability of public tours as necessary to adhere to the latest health protocol, an official statement said.

On Wednesday, the President will interact with the officer trainees of Indian Audit and Accounts Service at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts in Shimla. She will also grace the 26th convocation ceremony of Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla.

On Thursday, the President will visit the Indian Institute of Advanced Study in Shimla. Later, she will host an ‘At Home’ reception at the Rashtrapati Niwas.

