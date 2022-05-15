President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah and BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday congratulated the Indian men’s badminton team, who etched its name in the history books by lifting the maiden Thomas Cup title with a dominant 3-0 win over Indonesia in the final in Bangkok.

Victories from Lakshya Sen, the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and former World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth guided India to the coveted trophy, the most prestigious title in men’s team badminton.

The President of India appreciated the skill, resilience & temperament of the Indian men’s team.

“Heartiest congratulations to the Indian badminton team for first-ever Thomas Cup victory! The team has created history, setting highest standards for the future. I have high appreciation for the skills, resilience & temperament shown by the team. India is proud of the champions,” said President Kovind in a tweet.

The Home Minister called it a momentous day for the Indian badminton team.

“India clinched the Thomas Cup. A momentous day for the Indian Badminton team that will be etched in the annals of our sport’s history. I congratulate our entire team on this great accomplishment. Every Indian is immensely proud today,” tweeted Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, the BCCI secretary also congratulated India on their historic success.

“History Scripted by #TeamIndia! This win in #Thomascup is a historic one for Indian Sports. What a dominating performance to beat the 14 times champion by 3-0. Congratulations to all the team members,” said Jay Shah.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also called it a historic moment.

“Historic moment for all Indians! What a day for Indian Badminton. Congratulations to the whole team on winning our maiden #ThomasCup title,” tweeted Tendulkar.

According to Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, president, Badminton Association of India, India’s historic win shows the depth of talent. He also credited players and coaching staff for the win.

“It’s a very proud moment for Indian badminton. We have had many individual triumphs but winning the Thomas Cup crown is very special. This shows the depth of talent we have among the men and full credit to the players and coaching staff for giving their ultimate best through this week and beating some of the biggest badminton powerhouses on their way to the title win,” said Sarma in a statement.

Indian men had previously reached the Thomas Cup semis in 1952, 1955, and 1979.

20220515-181401