President Kovind at Mysuru on 3-day Karnataka visit

Mysuru (Karnataka), Oct 10 (IANS) President Ramnath Kovind reached Mysuru from Nashik in Maharashtra on a three-day visit to Karnataka, an official said on Thursday.

“State Governor Vajubhai Vala received the President and his wife Savita Kovind at the airport,” the official told IANS.

The heritage city is about 150 km southwest of Bengaluru.

Later, Kovind heralded the centenary celebrations of the erstwhile Mysuru Maharaja Jaya Chamaraja Wadiyar in the imposing durbar hall of the royal Amba Vilas Palace in the city centre.

Mysuru titular Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja, queen mother Pramoda Devi, princess Trishika Kumari and royal members of the Wadiyar clan graced the occasion.

The 25th Wadiyar king of the erstwhile Mysore princely state during the British rule was born on July 18, 1919 and died on September 1974.

The city of palaces and the cultural capital of the southern state was decked up for the grand event after the grand finale of the world famous 10-day Dasara festival on Tuesday with a victory parade from the palace to the Bannimantap grounds across the city.

