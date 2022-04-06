Calling for a new-age partnership between India and the Netherlands, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said it can focus on three broad elements and can combine resources, expertise and knowledge with the skills to address contemporary challenges, add strategic direction to the cooperation, and maximise benefits for both countries.

“First, we become knowledge and innovation partners with our people joining hands to undertake pioneering work in the fields of digital technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and fintech. Second, as two responsible members of the international community, we play a more proactive role in addressing common global challenges including climate change and adaptation. Third, India and the Netherlands, as key partners in defence and security work for a stable global order,” he said in response to remarks by the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a lunch the latter hosted in his honour.

The President, who is on a visit to the Netherlands and will return to India on Thursday, said the two countries are long-standing partners with historical ties of friendship and collaboration.

“In the 75 years of our diplomatic ties, we have worked together in wide-ranging areas of mutual interest. These include our cooperation in water, agriculture, healthcare, science and technology, urban development and smart cities. Our partnership has been both meaningful and impactful, contributing to improving the lives of our people,” he said.

On his third day of his stay in the Netherlands, President Kovind met Prime Minister Rutte, President of the Senate, Jan Anthonie Bruijn; and President of the House of Representatives, Vera Bergkamp, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

During interaction with the Presidents of the Senate and House of Representatives, he said that he was happy to be in the Netherlands in this special year of 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties.

The President said that parliamentary exchanges between the two countries would help in promoting mutual understanding and exchange of ideas. He also said, there is a need for more regular exchanges among their Parliaments. India would be happy to receive a visit by a parliamentary delegation from the Netherlands and a similar goodwill delegation could visit the Netherlands at a mutually convenient time, he said.

