INDIA

President Kovind greets fellow citizens for Eid-ul-Fitr

NewsWire
0
2

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appealed to people to “rededicate” themselves to the “service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and the needy” on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Extending his greetings to all the fellow citizens, “especially Muslim brothers and sisters”, for Eid-ul-Fitr, the President said: “During the holy month of Ramadan, devotees observe Roza and offer special prayers. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated as the month of Ramadan ends.

“Special importance is given to distribution of food and food-grains among the poor on this occasion. This festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society.”

“On the auspicious occasion of Eid, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and needy.”

20220502-192605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Class 9 and above to function in Bihar from Friday

    Shah’s Deputy Nisith Pramanik in multiple controversies

    ACB arrests sarpanch for accepting bribe in J&K’s Anantnag

    AAP is original, BJP duplicating policies: Kejriwal in Goa