President Kovind inaugurates Ayurvedic garden

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday inaugurated a newly developed Arogya Vanam at the President’s Estate in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Spread over 6.6 acres, the Arogya Vanam has been developed in the shape of a human sitting in the Yoga Mudra. It consists of around 215 herbs and plants used for therapeutic purposes in Ayurveda. Some of the other features of the vanam are water fountains, Yoga platform, water channel, lotus pond and a view point.

The concept of Arogya Vanam has been conceived with the aim of publicising the importance of Ayurvedic plants and their effects on human body. This vanam will be now open for public viewing.

