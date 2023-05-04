INDIA

President launches ‘Addiction Free Odisha’ campaign

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday launched the ‘Addiction Free Odisha’ campaign by the Brahma Kumaris Centre at Hatbadra in Mayurbhanj.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said: “Addiction is a disorder. It is a social, economic, physical and mental curse. Drug addiction causes tension in family and society. Therefore, there is a need to make people aware about the ill effects of drug abuse, she said.

She appreciated the Brahma Kumaris Centre for being engaged in building a healthy society through spirituality. Murmu wished for the success of the ‘Addiction Free Odisha’ campaign.

The President, who is on a three-day visit to native district Mayurbhanj, also laid the foundation stones of a community centre at SLS Trust School to be built by NABARD and a skill development centre. She spent some time with the school students and villagers at her in-law’s village.

Earlier in the day, Murmu was accorded a warm reception by people at Badampahar in Rairangpur of the district as she came home nearly a year after her election as the President.

Recalling her journey, she said that right from her childhood, she had the urge to learn a lot.

Though her father was not affluent, he wanted her to pursue higher studies. There were no resources at home, but there was will-power and when there is will-power, the way is automatically paved, she said.

Murmu paid respects to her teachers, neighbours, and seniors who have always loved and supported her during her journey.

The President also inaugurated a 100 feet Flag Mast by hoisting the Tricolour near Badabandha.

20230505-024603

