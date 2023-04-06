INDIA

President Murmu arrives in Assam on 3-day visit

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Tezpur on Thursday on a three-day visit to Assam during which she will attend the annual Kaziranga Gaj Utsav as the chief guest.

She was greeted at the airport by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The President is also scheduled to go on a jeep and elephant safari at the national park.

The annual Kaziranga Gaj Utsav festival is jointly organised by the state forest and tourism departments with the goal of bringing attention to and resolving Assam’s growing man-elephant conflict.

Many decorated domestic Asian elephants take part in parades, races, football games, and dancing performances, winning the admiration of the audience during the festival.

Meanwhile, the President will also attend the Gauhati High Court’s platinum jubilee celebrations on Thursday.

The celebrations will also be attended by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

