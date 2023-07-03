President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bengaluru on Monday on the first leg of her five-day visit to Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended her warm welcome at the airport.

Minister for Energy K.J. George was also present.

The President will attend the 2nd convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence at Muddenahalli, Karnataka on Tuesday.

She will also interact with the members of PVTGs (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) at the Raj Bhavan.

The President will fly to Hyderabad on Tuesday itself.

