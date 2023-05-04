President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday arrived in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on a three-day official visit.

The President landed at Badampahar helipad in Mayurbhanj district at around 10.25 a.m. from Kalaikunda Airport in West Bengal where she was welcomed by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu and State Minister Prafulla Mallik.

Soon after landing at the helipad, Murmu visited her in-laws’ village Pahadpur, where she laid a garland at the statue of her husband late Shyam Charan Murmu.

She also laid the foundation stones for a community centre at SLS Trust School to be built by NABARD and a skill development centre. She spent some time with the school students and villagers at her in-laws’ village.

From there, the President is scheduled to visit Brahma Kumaris Centre, Hatbadra, Satapautia, where she will launch the Addiction Free Odisha campaign. She is scheduled to attend some other programmes, including inauguration of a 100 feet tall flag mast hoisting the national flag near Badabandha and will take rest at the inspection bungalow in Rairangpur, officials said.

On Friday, she is scheduled to visit her Rairangpur residence and spend about 20 minutes in the holiday home. From there, the President is expected to visit Pandit Raghunath Murmu’s village Dandbosh and later to the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) and spend the night at Baripada.

The President is scheduled to attend convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo (MSCB) University, Baripada on Saturday. This is the first visit of Murmu to her home district after assuming office of the President.

In view of the maiden visit of the President to her hometown, tight security arrangements have been made in Mayurbhanj district. About 50 platoons of police force have been deployed at different locations.

20230504-123003