INDIA

President Murmu arrives on two-day visit to Kerala

NewsWire
0
0

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Kerala on Thursday, her maiden visit to the state after taking over the new post.

She was received by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other top officials.

Soon after her arrival, all the three left for naval air station INS Garuda.

She is slated to visit the indigenous Aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and would later award the President’s Colour to INS Dhrnocharya, after which she will leave for the state capital city.

On Friday, she has multiple programmes lined up and after that she will return to Kochi and from there leave for Lakshadweep.

20230316-160806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Insurance agent held for duping senior citizen of Rs 3.5cr

    UP Police registers case for murder in schoolgirl’s death case

    Veteran Naga leader S.C. Jamir dispels rumours about his health, death

    Yechuri, Karat arriving for crucial CPI-M meeting in Kerala sparks speculation