President Murmu hails Djokovic as inspiring youth icon

As Serbia’s Novak Djokovic became the first-ever male tennis player to win a record 23 Grand Slam titles by bagging his third French Open title on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu described him as an “inspiring icon for youth”.

“I share the special joy of the people of Serbia with whom I got to spend memorable time a few days ago. Novak Djokovic is an inspiring icon for youth in Serbia, India and across the world. I wish him continued success,” she tweeted, soon after Djokovic’s historic win.

Incidentally, Murmu returned from her three-day state visit to Serbia on June 9.

During her visit to the Balkan country, she had hailed the sports ties between India and Serbia and said tennis legend Djokovic is seen as a role model and inspiration for millions in India.

20230611-224402

