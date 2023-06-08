President Droupadi Murmu held bilateral discussions with her Serbian counterpart Aleksander Vucic on Thursday, during which the two leaders touched upon all important aspects of the country’s relationship.

The President, in a press statement, said that she had “a constructive and productive meeting with President Vucic on all important aspects of our bilateral relationship and global and regional issues of common interest”.

“We also resolved to build further on our long-standing bilateral ties, especially in trade and investment, science and technology, including information and digital technologies, and to promote people-to-people contacts further,” she said.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen their coordination and cooperation in the United Nations and other multilateral fora.

President Murmu also on the occasion recalled the visit of Vucic to India in 2017, as the then Prime Minister of Serbia.

“His visit set the tone for further expansion of our bilateral partnership,” said Murmu, who is on a three-day state visit to Serbia till June 9.

