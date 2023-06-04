INDIA

President Murmu leaves for tours of Suriname and Serbia

President Droupadi Murmu embarked on her state visits to Suriname and Serbia in the early hours of Sunday.

In the first leg of her visit (June 4 to 6), the President will hold talks with Suriname leaders and meet a cross-section of Indian Diaspora in Paramaribo.

The visit will further strengthen the deep-rooted ties between India and Suriname.

She has gone to Suriname on the invitation of her Surinamese counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

During the visit, she will hold special talks with president Santokhi and will also participate in several activities.

President Murmu will also pay a visit to Serbia on June 7 at the invitation of Aleksandar Vucic, the Serbian president.

