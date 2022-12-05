INDIA

President Murmu offers prayers at Tirumala temple

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala near here.

On her maiden visit to the hill shrine after assuming officet, she along with her entourage had darshan and participated in various rituals.

Following the temple tradition, the President initially offered prayers in Swamy Pushkarini and later had darshan of Sri Varahaswami temple.

Thereafter when the President reached Mahadwaram of Srivari temple, she was received by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy along with TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

The temple Archakas welcomed the first citizen of India with the traditional Istikaphal honours amidst chanting of Veda Mantras in the accompaniment of Melam.

The President and her entourage went for Srivari Darshan and offered prayers to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara inside the sanctum sanctorum.

The chief priest explained about the significance of the Mula Virat, the jewels adorned to the chief deity and Kshetra Mahatyam.

Later, the President was offered Veda Ashirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

The TTD Chairman and EO together presented Srivari Theertha Prasadams and dry flower technology photo of Lord Venkateswara along with 2023 TTD diaries and calendars to the President.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy, Deputy Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh Narayana Swamy and Satyanarayana, state Tourism Minister R.K. Roja were also present.

Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, and one of the chief priests of temple Venugopala Deekshitulu were also present.

