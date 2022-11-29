President Droupadi Murmu on the first day of a two-day tour to Haryana on Tuesday offered prayers amidst chanting of mantras as she formally inaugurated the International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) — 2022 organised on the banks of Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, the holy land of the Shrimad Bhagwad Gita.

Later, the President offered flowers on the religious scripture Gita as she performed the yagna near Lord Shri Krishna’s chariot idol located at Purushottampura Bagh.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were also present on the occasion.

President Murmu inaugurated the Gita Shilp Udyan, built in Purushottam Bagh, dedicated to the ongoing celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

At the Gita Shilp Udyan, an attempt has been made to give a glimpse of ongoing celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav along with many other significant aspects of Indian culture.

Twenty-one craftsmen from the various states, comprising Haryana, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan and Assam, have contributed beautiful sculptures.

The sculptures made of black marble, weighing 5 to 12 tons, have been prepared by the artists by carving pieces of the same rock. All the sculptures have been prepared on subjects related to Mahabharata. These beautiful sculptures have been made under the leadership of Hriday Kaushal and other promising art craftsmen along with the efforts of the Art and Cultural Affairs Department.

The sculptures have become witness to the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and this work has not only given the young artists of the state a special recognition at the international level but has also made the vanishing art of modern sculptures alive.

This amazing modern art, which has been alive for centuries, is working to increase the pride and honour of Haryana.

The Shilp Udyan has become the centre of attraction for the tourists during the IGM — 2022.

International Gita Mahotsav — 2022 became more memorable for Haryanavis as the President gifted three pivotal projects to the state which include first-of-its-kind Nirogi Haryana, a health checkup scheme, covering Antyodaya families, the foundation stone of Sirsa Medical College and the e-ticketing system of the state roadways.

Later, she participated in the International Gita Seminar held at Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Sadan in Kurukshetra University here. The seminar is a part of the series of ongoing programmes being held at IGM — 2022 in Kurukshetra.

The President, while attending the seminar, virtually launched these projects in the presence of Governor Dattatraya and Chief Minister Khattar, among other dignitaries.

