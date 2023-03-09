INDIALIFESTYLE

On her maiden visit after becoming President, Droupadi Murmu on Thursday arrived in Punjab’s holy city of Amritsar, and paid obeisance at the Holiest shrine of Sikh religion, Golden Temple, where she was presented with a robe of honour.

Tight security arrangements were made in the city for the President’s day-long visit.

Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, she paid obeisance inside the sanctum sanctorum of Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple.

She also mingled with a couple of devotees and chatted with them for a brief period as Gurbani played in the backdrop.

Before paying obeisance inside the sanctum sanctorum, she was taken around the temple by the officials of the SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, and was also shown Shri Guru Ram Dass Langar Hall.

The President partook ‘langar’ served by the community kitchen at the Golden Temple

She later visited Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Ram Tirath Sthal.

At the Jallianwala Bagh, hundreds of Indians were killed in 1919 on the orders of the then British General Dyer.

On arrival, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and Chief Minister Mann welcomed her.

