President Droupadi Murmu on Monday presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards for 2021 to the nursing professionals.

This year, the awards have been given to 51 health professionals from across the states for their contributions.

“Today Hon’ble President Mrs. Droupadi Murmu presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards to the nurses at an event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. They have made our country praiseworthy by serving in challenging situations”, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar said in a tweet in Hindi.

The National Florence Nightingale Awards were instituted in 1973 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by the nurses and nursing professionals to the society.

