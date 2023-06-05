INDIA

President Murmu reaches Suriname on first state visit

NewsWire
0
0

President Droupadi Murmu has arrived in Suriname on her first state visit to the South American nation.

“In a special gesture, President @CSantokhi of Suriname received the President at the airport with full state honours,” Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet late Sunday.

In the first leg of her visit (June 4 to 6), the president will hold talks with Suriname leaders and meet a cross-section of Indian Diaspora in capital city Paramaribo.

The visit will further strengthen the deep-rooted ties between India and Suriname, official sources said.

Her visit comes on the invitation of her Surinamese counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

During the visit, she will hold special talks with President Santokhi and will also participate in several activities.

President Murmu will leave for Serbia on June 7 at the invitation of President Aleksandar Vucic.

20230605-104403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Companies, banks to raise up to Rs 3,200 cr via bonds...

    Manuj Sharma used prosthetics for his part in ‘Phone Bhoot’

    Odisha govt asks employees to maintain neutrality during urban polls

    UP girl killed by brothers for marrying outside caste