President Murmu says India-Serbia relations defined in context of NAM

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that India and Serbia are ancient lands and in the modern era, India’s relations with the Balkan country were particularly defined in the context of the Non-Aligned Movement.

India and Serbia have always shared an understanding of each other’s core interests, she said, adding that based on this bilateral foundation, she would look forward to interacting with the Serbian leadership during the visit.

The President said this while interacting with the Indian community and “Friends of India” at a community reception hosted by the Ambassador of India to Serbia, Sanjiv Kohli in Belgrade.

President Murmu had on Wednesday arrived in Serbia on a three-day state visit in the second leg of her two-nation tour. She had earlier visited Suriname.

She further said in her address that Serbia has been a valuable partner in India’s sustainable development cooperation programmes.

On the global stage, the President stressed that India is recognised as a responsible development partner, a first responder, and a voice of the global South.

Each of these aspects reflects our quest towards becoming a leading power, she said.

The President also referred to the leading role played by India on the issues related to climate action, counter-terrorism, connectivity, maritime security, financial inclusion and food security.

20230607-234403

